Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone unveils Formula 1 British Grand Prix Hospitality Packages for 2024

Building on the tremendous success of the Formula One British Grand Prix weekend, the Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone has announced three hospitality packages for 2024, all offering unrivalled trackside views and a front row seat to the world’s most immersive motorsport entertainment experience.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The hotel is perfectly placed in the spectacular location on the Hamilton Straight, with direct views on to the start-finish line and directly opposite the international pitlanes.

Three exhilarating packages have been curated to suit every guest's need:

Starting Grid Hospitality: Guests will enjoy the inimitable buzz of race day with a mixed group, embedded in the drama with fellow fans on the hotel’s balcony which overlooks the Hamilton Straight. This package offers the chance to take in the thrill of the day from the comfort of the hotel and its exquisite food and beverage offerings. Starting Grid Exclusive: A private area for you and your group of friends, colleagues or family, guests can enjoy the luxury of your own space to enjoy the roar of engines, with a balcony view for between 10-150 guests. Groups in the Exclusive package will experience sumptuous food and free-flowing drinks and have the opportunity to brand their exclusive area. Starting Grid VIP: For guests wanting to make a real impression, VIP offers unrivalled, panoramic views of the track for groups of between 35 and 150 from the comfort of one of Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone’s trackside suites, complete with private balconies and exceptional all-day hospitality. Guests also have the unique opportunity to personalise their space with branding, creating a setting that is uniquely their own. Complete with exceptional food and free-flowing drinks, the Starting Grid VIP package further elevates the experience by offering guests the coveted corner suite, providing the ultimate vantage point for exclusive and unrivalled views of the iconic track to ensure you capture all the action as it happens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel is perfectly placed on the Hamilton Straight, with direct view onto the start-finish line.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad