Hidden gem events venue is soon reopening for 2025 with Valentine’s shopping experience in Northampton

A hidden gem outdoor events and walking destination in Northampton is soon reopening for 2025, with a Valentine’s shopping experience hoping to spread the love for local businesses.

T’s Coffee, located at the old Pitsford Quarry on Harborough Road, is becoming increasingly known for its mini markets, craft fairs and charity events, such as Dog Fest in aid of Animals In Need Northamptonshire.

Last year, the outdoor space underwent a successful transformation and expansion – which was well-received among visitors until T’s shut over the festive season.

The growing roster of events had outgrown the T’s Coffee space and landowners The Bennie Group made the generous decision to improve it.

The coffee shop was taken over by the owners of The Courtyard Creperie more than a year ago, after Bela Kacsmarik and Tracey Onley first started popping up there two years prior.

The space will be kickstarting 2025 with its ‘LoveLocal Market’ on Sunday, February 9. This Valentine’s shopping experience will be a vibrant celebration of community, creativity and craftsmanship.

From 10am until 2pm on the Sunday before Valentine’s Day, T’s Coffee will be full to the brim with unique finds and delicious treats at the heart of our county’s countryside.

Organiser Tracey said: “This one-of-a-kind event is the perfect way to prepare for Valentine's Day while supporting the incredible small businesses that make our community special.

“Wander through our charming woodland and marketplace where you’ll discover handmade, unique and artisanal goods crafted with love and passion. There will also be a variety of delicious and locally-made snacks and delicacies.”

Drinks will also be on offer from the T’s Coffee hut, as well as sweet and savoury goodness for visitors to enjoy from resident business The Courtyard Creperie. T’s is on the look out for more guest foodies this year, so any interested businesses are encouraged to get in touch with the team.

“The LoveLocal Market is more than just a shopping experience,” Tracey continued. “It’s an opportunity to connect with the talented makers behind each stall. Hear their stories, learn about their craft, and feel the love they pour into every product.

“Whether you’re searching for the perfect Valentine’s gift, or simply want to enjoy a relaxed day connecting with your community, T’s LoveLocal Market has something for everyone. Mark your calendars and spread the word. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

Admission is free for all and attendees are encouraged to bring their family members, friends and even furry companions for a day out in the fresh country air.

The organisers warn that you should ignore online maps and sat navs when travelling to the venue, as it will take you to a home in Pitsford village.

Instead, attendees should use what3words using @park.pocket.park. The entrance is located at the old Pitsford Quarry, just past Hassett Fencing on the opposite side of Harborough Road.

There is free parking available for approximately 100 cars and you can also make the most of the nearby woodland walk during your visit.

For more information on T’s Coffee and the venue’s upcoming events, visit their Facebook page here.