Hidden gem events venue invites community to much-loved charity dog event this weekend

The team behind a hidden gem events venue invites the community to its next charity dog extravaganza this weekend, which is a much-loved event in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

T’s Coffee is known for its monthly mini markets and craft fairs, woodland walks and ‘Dog Fest’ events in aid of Animals In Need Northamptonshire.

The first Dog Fest was hosted back in April 2022 and three years on, the team is preparing for the eighth event of this kind and invites the community along to enjoy the fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planned for Sunday September 7, Animals In Need will be running their dog show as part of the festival and the T’s team could not do it without their expertise.

T’s Coffee is known for its monthly mini markets and craft fairs, woodland walks and ‘Dog Fest’ events in aid of Animals In Need Northamptonshire.

Animal charities hold a special place in organiser Tracey Onley’s heart and the RSPCA have a dedicated stall at each of their markets. This is where she got her dog from.

When it came to organising the first Dog Fest, Animals In Need Northamptonshire immediately sprung to mind. As a long-standing charity of 35 years, it was a no-brainer for T’s Coffee to collaborate with them over the past three years.

All of the money from the dog show, puppuccino sales and stallholder fees will be donated to Animals In Need, and Tracey hopes they will exceed the last fundraising total of £2,400.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is invited to enjoy the upcoming Dog Fest. Not only will dog owners and their four-legged friends have a great day, but anyone without a pet is welcome to join in with the fun in the fresh air.

The first Dog Fest was hosted back in April 2022 and three years on, the team is preparing for the eighth event of this kind and invites the community along to enjoy the fun.

Tracey shared that the dog show will run from 11am and all the market stalls will have something dog-related or themed for sale. Visitors can also enjoy the ‘pawsitivity trail’ of uplifting quotes, which is free for all.

“Animals In Need has been around for a long time,” said Tracey. “I love supporting them as there seems to be such a strain on them as more dogs are coming in and more funds are needed.

“I tapped up all my small business friends and we have 30 raffle prizes from small and local businesses. £2,400 is a difficult figure to beat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all needed. The money will pay for hay for the horses as there is a shortage and prices have gone up. It will help with operations on the animals at the Irchester sanctuary and maybe even electric bills. It’s scary how much it’s needed.”

With this being the eighth Dog Fest, Tracey was asked how much the support of the community means to her and her team.

“It means the world,” she said. “There are times I question what I do as there’s actually a lot that goes into a business that’s open one day a week. It’s days like this that make it worthwhile, by bringing people together, connecting and raising awareness.”

For more information on T’s Coffee and its upcoming events, visit their Facebook page here.