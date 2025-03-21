Hidden gem events venue invites community to charity dog extravaganza next month in Northampton

The team behind a hidden gem events venue invites the community to its next charity dog extravaganza next month in Northampton.

T’s Coffee is known for its monthly mini markets and craft fairs, woodland walks and ‘Dog Fest’ events in aid of Animals In Need Northamptonshire.

The first Dog Fest was hosted back in April 2022 and three years on, the team is preparing for the seventh event of this kind – and invites the community along to enjoy the fun.

Planned for April 13, Animals In Need will be running their dog show and the T’s team could not do it without their expertise.

There will be 12 categories and one dog will be named best in show. Some of the classes include best trick and best family of dogs after the organisers listened to feedback from attendees.

There will also be a dog-themed market with 14 stalls. This will include items especially for your four-legged friends, including bandanas, collars and leads, as well as dog-themed items – such as pet portraits, mug covers and jewellery.

Event organiser Tracey Onley said: “It’s a bit different and fun. It encourages the stallholders to think outside of the box about how they can create the dog theme.”

Animal charities hold a special place in Tracey’s heart and the RSPCA have a dedicated stall at each of their markets. This is where she got her dog from.

When it came to organising the first Dog Fest, Animals In Need Northamptonshire immediately sprung to mind. As a long-standing charity that is celebrating 35 years and has a positive reputation among the community, it was a no-brainer for T’s Coffee to collaborate with them over the past three years.

All of the money from the dog show, puppuccino sales and stallholder fees will be donated to Animals In Need, and Tracey hopes they will hit four figures to make a difference to the worthy cause.

Everyone is invited to enjoy the upcoming Dog Fest on April 13. Not only will dog owners and their four-legged friends have a great day, but anyone without a pet is welcome to join in with the fun in the fresh air.

For more information on T’s Coffee and its upcoming events, visit their Facebook page here.