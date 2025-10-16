Hidden gem events venue invites community to biggest Christmas market yet with almost 50 stalls

A hidden gem events venue invites the Northampton community to its biggest Christmas market yet, with almost 50 stallholders lined up to attend next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

T’s, located at Pitsford Quarry on Harborough Road, is known for its coffee shop, markets, charity events and family-friendly woodland walk.

The outdoor space underwent a transformation and expansion in the summer of 2024, as the growing roster of events had outgrown what was already there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coffee shop was taken over by owners of The Courtyard Creperie Bela Kacsmarik and Tracey Onley in April 2023, as the eye-catching trailer regularly popped up at the location.

T’s is known for its coffee shop, markets, charity events and family-friendly woodland walk.

The two businesses remain separate entities, with Tracey’s main focus being T’s and Bela’s being The Courtyard Creperie.

This year will be the third Christmas market at T’s and the biggest yet, with a massive jump from 25 stallholders in 2024 to 47 next month.

The free event is taking place from 10am until 2pm on November 2 and there are around 100 free car parking spots available. Tracey warns that latecomers may struggle to fit a spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team are pleased with the variety that will be on offer for everyone in attendance, including food traders, jewellery, arts and crafts, cosmetics and high quality local businesses.

This year will be the third Christmas market at T’s and the biggest yet, with a massive jump from 25 stallholders in 2024 to 47 next month.

“It’s so wonderful to see the place thriving and the Christmas market growing each time,” Tracey told the Chronicle & Echo. “This is our biggest one. When we started, we had two stalls popping up alongside us and now there’s 47.

“It’s been a hard year for everybody and people have gone back to ease and cheapness. Buying and supporting local isn’t the cheapest but it’s use us or lose us.”

T’s has chosen to host its Christmas market early into the festive season to give people the opportunity to begin purchasing presents from independent businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as live music throughout the event, Beckys Cwtches and Maver Designs have created a free Christmas hat search for families to enjoy on the woodland walk.

Besides the RSPCA’s candle-lit dog walk planned for November 30, this Christmas market is the final event being hosted at T’s before the venue closes for the winter months until February and March 2026.

For more information on T’s Coffee and the venue’s upcoming events, visit their Facebook page here.