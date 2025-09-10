Heritage Open Days: 36 secret tours, historic buildings and fascinating talks you can enjoy for free in Northampton

3 . The NNHS Natural History Collections

10 Castilian Terrace, Northampton. The NNHS was founded in 1876 and has our own premises, the Humfrey Rooms where we keep our many historic and large collections. Many feature local samples. The collections include Butterfies, Moths, Rocks and Fossils, Shells, Sands, Birds Eggs (100+ years old) Victorian Microscope Slides and a number of Herbariums. As well as number of smaller collections. Society members will be present to guide you round any collections you wish to look at. Monday September 15: 11.00am to 1.00pm. Pre-booking is not essential. Tuesday 16 September - BUTTERFLIES AND MOTHS a practical talk and session by Ian Wilson and Mike Gibson: 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Pre-booking is not essential. Photo: Paul Hayes / Heritage Open Days