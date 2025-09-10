Heritage Open Days: 36 secret tours, historic buildings and fascinating talks you can enjoy for free in Northampton

Many offer unique opportunities to go behind usually closed doors, or are giving the chance to enjoy rarely seen exhibitions or archives. While others are hosting specialist talks or tours to mark the annual festival of the nation’s past.
Here, the Chronicle & Echo has put together 36 Heritage Open Days events that you can enjoy, for free, during September.
1. Heritage Open Days
There are dozens of events taking place in Northampton for Heritage Open Days Photo: Heritage Open Days
2. The Old Savoy - The home of The Deco Theatre
The Old Savoy, Abington Square, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4AE. Tours of the theatre Saturday 13 September: 10am - 3pm Wednesday 17 September: 10am - 3pm Pre-booking essential. Call 01604 491005 Photo: Chronicle & Echo
3. The NNHS Natural History Collections
10 Castilian Terrace, Northampton. The NNHS was founded in 1876 and has our own premises, the Humfrey Rooms where we keep our many historic and large collections. Many feature local samples. The collections include Butterfies, Moths, Rocks and Fossils, Shells, Sands, Birds Eggs (100+ years old) Victorian Microscope Slides and a number of Herbariums. As well as number of smaller collections. Society members will be present to guide you round any collections you wish to look at. Monday September 15: 11.00am to 1.00pm. Pre-booking is not essential. Tuesday 16 September - BUTTERFLIES AND MOTHS a practical talk and session by Ian Wilson and Mike Gibson: 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Pre-booking is not essential. Photo: Paul Hayes / Heritage Open Days
4. Big Battlefield Walks Weekends - Battle of Northampton 1460
Delapre Abbey, Delapre Park, London Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 8AW. 13 Sep 2025, In person Pre-booking required Explore this Wars of the Roses battlefield with the Northamptonshire Battlefields Society. The walk is limited to 30 people and booking is essential. Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1360382403389?aff=oddtdtcreator Photo: Chronicle & Echo