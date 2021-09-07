Here's where you can see the Red Arrows flying over Northampton TODAY

The world famous red Arrows will be flying over Northampton on Tuesday afternoon

The world famous Red Arrows will fly over Northampton TODAY (September 7).

But you need to be quick to catch a glimpse — and don't expect any red, white and blue smoke or fancy loop-the-loops and fly-pasts on Tuesday afternoon.

Pilots from the crack RAF display team will be heading to the Channel Islands ahead of this weekend's Guernsey Air Festival on a 645mph flightpath which is due to take them over Corby and Northampton.

The Arrows will be flying over Corby before heading south towards Northampton

But it will take the Arrows' BAE Hawk aircraft about TWO MINUTES to cover 20-odd miles between the two towns, heading towards Oxfordshire.

The The squadron, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, will leave their base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire at 2.06pm and are due to be above Corby around 16 minutes later.

According to military-airshows.co.uk their unofficial flight path is then due to take them over Rothwell, near Brixworth, turning slight right at Kingsthorpe at 2.24pm and over Duston, Harpole, the Heyfords and Farthingstone — although plans may change at short notice due to weather or other requirements.