Here’s how you can submit an article to the Chronicle & Echo

Have you got a story you want to share? Well, don’t keep it to yourself!
By David SummersContributor
Published 19th Jan 2024, 16:13 GMT
The Chronicle & Echo has launched a brand new way for you to submit a story straight to our newsroom to go on our website and into our printed edition.

Your World is simple and quick to use allowing you to get the message across to thousands of people.

Using this link, you can compile your story, upload a picture and video and submit it to us.

    Submit your story to the Chronicle & EchoSubmit your story to the Chronicle & Echo
    So, if you are raising money for charity and need support, have launched a new book, or your group or organisation has been out and about, just visit Your World, also accessible via the ‘Submit Your Story’ link at the top of this page.

    All the stories published will feature in our Your World section of the website and many of the articles then appear in the printed edition of the Chronicle & Echo, which comes out on Thursdays.