Two venues in Northampton are hosting all-day events with some of the biggest names in comedy as they try out new material.

The Comedy Crate is coming to The Deco Theatre and the Charles Bradlaugh Pub for “work in progress” shows.

Work In Progress and Preview shows gives established acts a chance to test new material and develop their longer form solo shows for TV appearances, tours and festivals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event at The Deco

A spokesperson said: “As an audience member you’ll be helping them shape their shows and find out what works and what doesn’t as they will be often be trying fresh new material and ideas alongside their best jokes.”

The first is at The Deco Theatre on June 12 where five acts will be performing their Edinburgh Festival previews. Tickets are £25 for the full day and the line-up is below:

Angela Barnes - 2 -3pm

Nick Helm - 3.30 - 4.30pm

The event at The Charles Bradlaugh

Peter Rethinasamy & Daniel Foxx - 5 - 6pm

Harriet Kemsley - 7-8pm

Hal Cruttenden - 8.30 - 9.30pm

The previews will be in the Glen Suite, a nice intimate space, so limited tickets will be available. Each show will be roughly one hour with half hour intervals in between. There will be one hour long interval between 6 – 7 pm.

Next up is The Charles Bradlaugh on July 3 and the line-up is below:

Norris & Parker - 2 -3pm

Markus Birdman - 3.30 - 4.30pm

Anna Mann - 5 - 6pm

Paul Sinha - 7-8pm

Abandoman - 8.30 - 9.30pm.