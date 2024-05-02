Help celebrate the Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre 50th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everdon is marking 50 years since opening its doors as an Outdoor Learning Centre. To celebrate this significant milestone there will be two open days on 5th and 6th May from 1-5pm, providing people with an opportunity to look around the centre, see the new outdoor classroom and take a trip down memory lane for those who have previously visited. There will also be the chance to cook some marshmallows with the rangers onsite.

The commemorative book that has been made specifically for the 50th anniversary detailing the history of this old Victorian building and how it has evolved over the years will be available to purchase on the day with lots of photographs and memories included.

The centre offers residential overnight stays and day trips for schools, Forest School Level 3 training & CPD courses for adults and a space for community events. The surrounding countryside provides contrasting landscapes, making it the ideal spot for studying geography, science, and the environment.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste said: “Having visited Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre several times over the past three years, it is great to see that we are celebrating this important milestone in the journey of this fantastic facility. The centre is a unique place that offers activities such as river studies, woodland survival, orienteering, and work with nurture groups.

“The wonderful team at the centre pride themselves on creating a homely atmosphere and making everyone who visits feel welcome. I would encourage people to join us at one of the open days to find out more about the centre and mark this anniversary.”