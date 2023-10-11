Health and wellbeing day at Northampton Hope Centre to bring vital health services together

The event is open to everyone in the community with a special focus on providing vital services to the homeless, people who are sofa surfing or living in hostels or hotels in the district. The drop-in sessions will run from 10.00 to 4.00 at the Hope Centre on Ash Street. Throughout the day a wide and varied range of health services such as dentistry, opticians, cervical screening, STI testing, Flu and Covid vaccinations will be available.

Alex Copeland the Hope Centre’s CEO explains “bringing these services together for a day dedicated to health and welfare is a fantastic way to raise awareness within the community of the services available, it’s not often that such a wide range of public health services are accesible at the same time, under one roof.” Northampton Hope centre has reported an increase in demand for their services, with an average of 3 to 5 new individuals registering as homeless every day. Alex continues; “Working closely with West Northamptonshire Council and the Public Health Team is critical to make sure we can continue to meet the needs of the local community. We recorded an unprecedented 61 individuals seeking support in a single day last month, this is just one way we can work together to make sure needs are met”. The Health and Wellbeing Day represents a significant effort to bring together the resources of the Public Health team to provide an accessible, drop-in event to the community.