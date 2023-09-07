Harvest ‘Messages of Hope’ to bring smiles to people struggling with homelessness and hardship

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cost of living remains high, and the repercussions of rising rents and energy prices continue to burden families and households throughout Northamptonshire. Northampton Hope Centre provides a daily source of hot meals and emergency support for individuals experiencing homelessness, as well as providing provisions to 10 Community Larders across the district. Over the past year, there has been an alarming surge in the number of people seeking assistance, exacerbated by recent increases in interest rates that have led to soaring rents, plunging communities deeper into financial hardship.

Alex Copeland, CEO at Northampton Hope Centre, remarked, “It has been an incredibly tough year, and we now provide support to thousands of individuals across Northamptonshire who are struggling to make ends meet.” As the year comes to a close The Hope Centre faces dwindling stocks, and the arrival of winter brings its own set of challenges, including extremes of weather and the financial strain of Christmas on families and communities already grappling with financial insecurity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Copeland continued, “Working with local schools and communities last year was a wonderful experience. Our staff and service users alike cherished reading the short message of hope. Tracking donations from schools and churches to the saucepans at HandUp and the shopping bags at our Community Larders vividly illustrates the profound impact of harvest donations on the local community. It is an important lesson to tach children, and we hope this campaign will add an extra dimension to what Harvest Festival represents.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

undefined

Most Popular

For information on the Harvest For Hope initiative or to order a donation box, please contact:

Or visit their website for information.

Children write messages 'of hope' to people struggling with hardship and homelessness.

Link to campaign video:

About Northampton Hope Centre:

undefined