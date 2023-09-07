News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Harvest ‘Messages of Hope’ to bring smiles to people struggling with homelessness and hardship

Northampton Hope Centre is thrilled to announce the return of its heartwarming initiative, ‘Harvest for Hope,’ inviting children, churches, and the community to spread messages of hope to those facing homelessness and hardship in Northamptonshire. Following the success of its launch in 2022, this year’s campaign will go even further, tracking the journey of donations from schools and churches to the plates of those in need, showcasing the profound impact of the simple act of donating through harvest.
By Kyra WilliamsContributor
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:52 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The cost of living remains high, and the repercussions of rising rents and energy prices continue to burden families and households throughout Northamptonshire. Northampton Hope Centre provides a daily source of hot meals and emergency support for individuals experiencing homelessness, as well as providing provisions to 10 Community Larders across the district. Over the past year, there has been an alarming surge in the number of people seeking assistance, exacerbated by recent increases in interest rates that have led to soaring rents, plunging communities deeper into financial hardship.

Alex Copeland, CEO at Northampton Hope Centre, remarked, “It has been an incredibly tough year, and we now provide support to thousands of individuals across Northamptonshire who are struggling to make ends meet.” As the year comes to a close The Hope Centre faces dwindling stocks, and the arrival of winter brings its own set of challenges, including extremes of weather and the financial strain of Christmas on families and communities already grappling with financial insecurity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Copeland continued, “Working with local schools and communities last year was a wonderful experience. Our staff and service users alike cherished reading the short message of hope. Tracking donations from schools and churches to the saucepans at HandUp and the shopping bags at our Community Larders vividly illustrates the profound impact of harvest donations on the local community. It is an important lesson to tach children, and we hope this campaign will add an extra dimension to what Harvest Festival represents.”

undefinedundefined
undefined
Most Popular

    For information on the Harvest For Hope initiative or to order a donation box, please contact:

    [email protected]

    Or visit their website for information.

    https://www.northamptonhopecentre.org.uk/harvest-2023/

    Children write messages 'of hope' to people struggling with hardship and homelessness.Children write messages 'of hope' to people struggling with hardship and homelessness.
    Children write messages 'of hope' to people struggling with hardship and homelessness.

    Link to campaign video:

    Campaign Video

    Just Giving Donation Page.

    About Northampton Hope Centre:

    undefinedundefined
    undefined

    Northampton Hope Centre is a charitable organization dedicated to providing vital support to individuals experiencing hardship and homelessness in Northamptonshire. With a deep commitment to improving lives, the Hope Centre works tirelessly to alleviate the challenges faced by some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

    Related topics:NorthamptonshireNorthampton Hope Centre