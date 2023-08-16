Harpole Scarecrow Festival to make its annual return next month, marking 25 years since the very first event

Harpole Scarecrow Festival is making its annual return next month, marking 25 years since the first festival was held in 1998.

Taking place from 12pm until 5pm on both Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10, there is already lots planned to make the festival a fun day out for all the family.

As with every year, the Harpole village residents are encouraged to create and display scarecrows of all shapes and sizes in their gardens – and visitors can spend a “delightful day” meandering the “charming village”.

Harpole Scarecrow Festival is making its annual return next month, marking 25 years since the first festival was held in 1998. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Visitors tend to be amazed by the creativity and humour of the scarecrows, which can also be enjoyed from the heights of an open top bus that tours the village throughout the weekend.

Children under the age of 16 can enter the event for free and it is £3 for anyone over the age of 16, which includes a festival brochure and trail route.

There is free car parking available, as well as stalls to browse and refreshments available to purchase.

Bucket List, a catering business serving loaded nachos, pulled pork rolls and hotdogs, are making their return to the festival after their food “went down so well” last year.

The scarecrows can be enjoyed from the heights of an open top bus that tours the village throughout the weekend. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Sweet treats will also be available from The Cake Away, I Love Crepes, and Dooley’s Sweets.

To keep all the family entertained, the event will have its own crazy golf, made possible by Mills Carpentry – as well as performances from GLK Gymnastics and balloon artist That Twisting Guy.

A bouncy castle and face painting will be available for children, in addition to meeting a variety of reptiles and invertebrates with Andrea’s Animals.

A fun dog show is also being hosted by Andrea’s Animals on the final day (Sunday, September 10), from 1pm until 4pm at Harpole Bowls Club. Public registration will take place from 12.15pm.

As always, the aim of the event is to raise funds for a variety of the village’s charities and community projects – by providing residents and visitors with a weekend of simple yet traditional entertainment for the whole family.

The day before the festival begins (Friday, September 8), Crow Fest is making its return.

From 6pm on Friday until 1am the following morning, there will be an evening of live music, bars, food vans, a stilt walker and fire breather, inflatables, face painting and more.

Tickets for Crow Fest must be purchased online in advance as they are not being sold on the door, and there is no on site parking or dogs allowed.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available and if any organisations or businesses would like to contact the organisers of Harpole Scarecrow Festival, you can email [email protected].