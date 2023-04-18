Harley Davidson motorbikes set to roar through Northampton town centre for 19th annual fundraising event

A procession of Harley Davidson motorbikes is set to roar through Northampton town centre for the 19th annual fundraising event this Saturday (April 22).

It is hoped that as many as two hundred bikers will arrive in Abington Street at 10.45am and will remain there until 1pm, in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

The April Fools charity run was first set up in 2003 by Dave Barringer, from Northants V Twin motorbike shop in St James, and former Mayor Terry Wire.

The motorbikes will arrive in Abington Street at 10.45am this Saturday (April 22). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Terry sadly passed away in 2014 and spent his final days in the hospice he helped raise so much money for in the decade before his passing.

Over the past 19 years, the ride has raised more than £40,000 for Cynthia Spencer – and almost £30,000 of that was when Terry was involved.

Since then, Dave and Julie Barringer have continued to organise the April Fools Run in Terry’s memory.

On Saturday (April 22), the bikers will meet at Sixfields Stadium at 9.30am and ride in a procession before parking up in Abington Street an hour and 15 minutes later.

It is hoped that as many as two hundred bikers will take part this year. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Dave said: “It’s brilliant that everybody loves the event and it gets such a fantastic reception.

“It’s great the bikes are accepted and can make so much noise. This is one of the biggest events in town – it’s a show.”

Though Dave cannot guarantee how many bikers will attend on the day – as it all depends on the weather – he would like to predict there will be 200.

When asked how it feels to have raised so much for the chosen charity, Dave said: “Everyone knows someone who has been involved with Cynthia Spencer in one way or another.

“We all just want to help in any way we can, and the charity is always grateful and enthusiastic about our fundraising.”

The bikers will remain in Abington Street until 1pm, after which some will then go to Northants V Twin – Dave and Julie’s Harley Davidson specialist bike shop in Stenson Street, St James.