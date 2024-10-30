Halloween fanatic to open up Northampton home decked out in decorations to raise money for Air Ambulance

A Halloween fanatic, whose decoration collection has been growing for a decade, will open up her home on Thursday in a bid to raise money for the Air Ambulance.

Maria Renshaw, who lives in Pembroke Road, Spencer, has always loved Halloween and always “goes all out” with decorations for the spooky season to the point where people who used to live in the area come back to see the home every year, according to the family.

This year, is no different and Maria’s home will have a forest for visitors to walk through, a nine metre gazebo in the back garden, which will be decked out like a Witches’ House and will include a poison station. And there will even be a graveyard in the house for scare-lovers to appreciate.

Although the 62-year-old has been decorating her home in October for around a decade, this year is the first time she is raising money.

Maria's home in Spencer is ready for Halloween lovers.

Kelly Allen, Maria’s daughter, said: “My nan has always fundraised for the Air Ambulance, but her health is declining so my mum is trying to raise as much money as my nan always does.”

The family are keen to invite anyone to look around the spooky house at any time on Thursday (October 31), but they are also keen to ask people to bring some change with them to put in the charity donation pots. Kelly says not many people will have cash on them when they go out trick or treating, so she wants to pre-warn visitors about the donations.

“A lot of work has gone into this so we really want to raise some money,” Kelly added.