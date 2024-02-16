Half Term Happiness the focus for Northampton Families

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trilogy Active operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Duston Sports Centre, Danes Camp Leisure Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema as well as Berzerk Soft Play Centre.

“We know that while half term is a welcome break for children, keeping them busy and occupied in a healthy way is important to a growing number of families.” said Managing Director of Trilogy Active John Fletcher. “That is why we are delighted to have a host of activities for all children that will keep them emotionally and physically fulfilled for the whole week.”

Suitable for children aged 4 upwards the popular Trilogy Swim Camps will be operating in pools across the town. Designed to help Swim School students progress to the next stage in their ‘learn to swim’ journey the popular camps offer both swim techniques and confidence boosts.

The Trilogy Holiday Playscheme will be delivered at Lings Forum Leisure Centre and Duston Sports Centre this Half Term with booking now available.

The Playscheme is our fully supervised OFSTED registered holiday club with an aim to provide the best quality care, play and sport opportunities for children aged 5 – 13 years.

The Trilogy Active soft play centre Berzerk will be open across the holiday including the weekend.

“There is growing evidence of the benefits of soft play.” John Fletcher said. “The science of soft play and socialisation go hand in hand. Children build skills and traits such as confidence, resilience, self-esteem, independence, curiosity and how to cope with challenging situations.”

The Forum Cinema at Lings will host the family movie Migration during half term giving families the opportunity for some down time.

Illumination, the creators of the blockbuster Minions, Despicable Me, Sing and The Secret Life of Pets comedies, invites families to take flight into the thrill of the unknown with a funny, feathered family vacation like no other in the action-packed new original comedy, Migration.