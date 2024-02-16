GLK Gymnastics has been working with primary schools delivering breakfast and afterschool gymnastics clubs for 10 years, during Covid we delivered a number of Zoom sessions to keep our gymnasts active. After this we decided that we would open our own recreational gymnastics club in Bugbrooke and it has gone from strength to strength. In 2023 our squad gymnasts won 256 medals at County - National Competitions and came away with 15 all around medals. We have recreational sessions all the way through to our competitive squads and we are looking for a more permanent place that we can call home. Currently we are a pop up gym club and have to carry the equipment to and from the community centre from our containter. We'd love to be able to run from somewhere that allows to offer more sessions a week and bring in some new classes.