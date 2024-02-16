Gymnastics club in need of a home
My name is Joanne Kelly and I run GLK Gymnastics, we are a gymnastics club in the small village of Bugbrooke, we currently run 9 sessions spread over 3 days from the local community centre.
GLK Gymnastics has been working with primary schools delivering breakfast and afterschool gymnastics clubs for 10 years, during Covid we delivered a number of Zoom sessions to keep our gymnasts active. After this we decided that we would open our own recreational gymnastics club in Bugbrooke and it has gone from strength to strength. In 2023 our squad gymnasts won 256 medals at County - National Competitions and came away with 15 all around medals. We have recreational sessions all the way through to our competitive squads and we are looking for a more permanent place that we can call home. Currently we are a pop up gym club and have to carry the equipment to and from the community centre from our containter. We'd love to be able to run from somewhere that allows to offer more sessions a week and bring in some new classes.
Please take a look at our Instagram Page GLK_GYMNASTICS and our Facebook page GLK GYMNASTICS to give you an insight into our amazing club.
If you are interested in helping us make ur dream become reality please contact us at [email protected] OR 07565878908