Group of Northamptonshire teenagers heading to the Outer Hebrides for leaders programme

Northamptonshire Association of Youth Clubs (NAYC) are heading off to the Outer Hebrides with a group of 11 young people aged 15 - 19 next week for 12 days as part of their Emerging Leaders Training programme, where the young people will develop skills in leadership, teamwork and confidence through challenging activities, engaging with the local community and life skills in the self-catering accommodation.

The Outer Hebrides, located off the western coast of Scotland, are a group of islands renowned for their untouched landsccapes, breath-taking beaches and captivating history. NAYC has historical links with the Scaladale hostel and activity centre now run by the Lewis and Harris Youth Club Association (LHYCA).

Throughout the trip the young people will engage in a variety of cultural and educational activities including meeting and engaging with the community and other young people on the island. They will have the chance to explore hsitoric sites such as the ancient standing stones of Callanish and wander through charming villages filled with local artisans. They will also have the chance to learn about traditional Scottish music and dance, taste local delicacies, and participate in community events. The aim of the expedition is to inspire them to dream big, seek new experiences, and imbrace diversity. We know that this trip will be a transformative experience, creating lasting memories, but also fostering personal development and equipping them with valuable life skill.

When the young people were asked why they wished to take part, these were some of the responses:

Some of the young people showing off their kit ready for the expidition.

James said: "The trip is a once in a lifetime opportunity for 12 days to the Scaladale Centre, where we will be doing various activities like Kayaking in the Loch as well as various community activities to support local young people on the island."

Maya said: "This trip will help to develop my confidence as I make new friends and undertake activities outside my comfort zone."

William said: "During the 12 day trip we will build on our teamwork and leadership skills, allowing us to come back and use them within our local youth groups and life skills that we can transfer to everyday situations."

Becky Whiting, youth development worker at NAYC added: "This expedition is an amazing opportunity to make the dreams and aspirations of these young people happen, and empowering them to become future leaders in their communities. They have worked very hard towards this trip, completing the Emerging Leaders with us, and helping to fundraise towards the trip. As a team we are very excited to be able to provide this opportunity to hopefully some of our future youth leaders in the making"

All the young people have engaged in various fundraising activities over the last 6mths.