Greenbelt Festival unveils new venue
and live on Freeview channel 276
Greenbelt, now in its 51st year, takes place at Boughton House, near Kettering, from Thursday, August 22-Sunday, August 25.
Billed as somewhere faith and artistry meet activism, festivalgoers can dance and debate, pray and party, with a multi-arts programme of music, visual and performing arts, spirituality, comedy and discussion.
Christian Aid has been a partner in the event for 31 years and this year is unveiling a new venue – the No Fly Zone.
With a packed programme of speakers, films, information and the chance to meet Christian Aid staff and volunteers, the No Fly Zone, is the place to visit to find out more about global justice.
Pete Moorey, Head of Community and Church Fundraising and Engagement, HaHexplained: “We’re really excited to launch this amazing space at Greenbelt and provide festivalgoers with the opportunity to hear from activists, partners and communities.
“Each day will focus on different aspects of our work on racial justice, economic justice and climate justice.
“Thanks to a live digital link-up as well as pre-recorded films and content, we’ll be able to bring speakers from outside the UK to the festival to connect with supporters and offer a variety of perspectives, particularly through a faith lens.”
The programme includes keynote speaker, Father Richard Rohr, an AmericanFranciscan friar and ecumenical teacher, who will be speaking about spirituality and Christian mysticism; a showing of The Tinderbox - a documentary from Gillian Moseley examining both sides of the conflict in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory; and Fr Azariah France-Williams who will be chatting to some of the poets, singers, comedians and other contributors at Greenbelt.
There will also be daily prayers with The Iona Community - an ecumenical Christian movement working for justice and peace, the rebuilding of community and the renewal of worship; panel sessions; and films.
Pete added: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to No Fly Zone at Greenbelt. We feel it’s a great new addition to the festival which will help us engage with people in so many ways.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.