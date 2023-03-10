Great news if you love gin - Silverstone Distillery has some new Gin School dates up for grabs

Due to the high demand for gin lovers wanting to learn about the gin making process and how to distil their own bottle of botanical blends, Silverstone Distillery has arranged some extra school dates to be snapped up.

The Gin School at Silverstone Distillery now offers a four hour session where you get to marvel at the secrets behind gin history and production and experience a distillery guide, so the new dates being offered won’t hang around for long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silverstone Distillery is an award winning business that has been creating premium spirits and unique products from a converted barn in Silverstone village for the past three years. It now has a team of 30 who work hard producing some really unique ideas.

Silverstone Distillery is an award-winning business for their stunning gin collection

Most Popular

Gin blends, such as cucumber and lime, strawberry and elderflower, lychee and lemon and wild blueberry and acai are just a few of their flavours that you could be sipping on. They also produce a smoked wild apple vodka and selection of syrups to get excited about.

The Gin School day and distillery guide will lead you through the process of distillation where you will take charge of your very own mini copper pot still. You will also get to meet “Sebastian”, who is their beautiful 300 litre copper still.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day allows you to explore the many flavour profiles of botanicals, learn about distilling and blending where you get to combine your chosen flavours to create your own 70cl bottle of gin to take home, that’s completely tailored to your taste.

The day includes labelling your gin, a platter of food, a free drink and 10 percent off in the shop.

They offer a calendar of events, such as cocktails and mixology sessions too so it’s worth having a look at their website or Facebook page. You can also get in contact with them about booking your own event or private hire there.

So, support local businesses and either try some of their award winning gin and look out for the pubs and restaurants who stock them. Alternatively, grab yourself a seat at a Gin School session so you can learn some of their secrets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad