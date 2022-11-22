The comedy night organised by Silverstone Brewery with the Lone Wolf Comedy Night company had a huge round of applause for its evening of entertainment on Sunday November 20 at St Michael’s Church rooms in Silverstone and a repeat night has been organised.

Comments from the audience included: “Great night, well done and can not wait for the next one,” and, “Well done to everyone it was hilarious”.

The line-up had included Scott Bennett, Marcus Birdman and Northampton man Andrew Bird, with Silverstone Brewery providing some great options for drinks during the evening.

Silverstone Brewery is now selling from a pop-up shop every Saturday 11am-1pm on Silverstone High Street

Most Popular

The February 2023 line-up will see Jarred Chistmas, Mat Bragg and Andrew Bird take to the mic and tickets are expected to sell out quickly. The organisers of the event said: “Grab them quick, they won’t last long.”

Silverstone Brewery is not just selling comedy night tickets, the team is also busy with a pop-up shop on the run up to Christmas. If you fancy stocking up with local beer or buying some gift packs and merchandise for presents, pop down to the pop-up. There are also advent calendars on sale that can be fully customised with the contents.

You will find the Silverstone Brewery pop-up shop by the red phone box on the High Street in Silverstone every Saturday 11am - 1pm until December 17. You can check the brewery Facebook page for more information.