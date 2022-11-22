‘Grab them quick, they won’t last long’ says Silverstone Brewery as tickets go on sale for another expected sell out comedy night
Silverstone Brewery have just put the February ticket sales up for their next evening of fun, after its November Lone Wolf Comedy Night sell out event
The comedy night organised by Silverstone Brewery with the Lone Wolf Comedy Night company had a huge round of applause for its evening of entertainment on Sunday November 20 at St Michael’s Church rooms in Silverstone and a repeat night has been organised.
Comments from the audience included: “Great night, well done and can not wait for the next one,” and, “Well done to everyone it was hilarious”.
The line-up had included Scott Bennett, Marcus Birdman and Northampton man Andrew Bird, with Silverstone Brewery providing some great options for drinks during the evening.
Most Popular
The February 2023 line-up will see Jarred Chistmas, Mat Bragg and Andrew Bird take to the mic and tickets are expected to sell out quickly. The organisers of the event said: “Grab them quick, they won’t last long.”
Silverstone Brewery is not just selling comedy night tickets, the team is also busy with a pop-up shop on the run up to Christmas. If you fancy stocking up with local beer or buying some gift packs and merchandise for presents, pop down to the pop-up. There are also advent calendars on sale that can be fully customised with the contents.
You will find the Silverstone Brewery pop-up shop by the red phone box on the High Street in Silverstone every Saturday 11am - 1pm until December 17. You can check the brewery Facebook page for more information.
Tickets for the February 2023 comedy night can be purchased here: www.wegottickets.com/event/559686.