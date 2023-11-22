Goodwill at Glenvale – ‘can for a carol’ Christmas event returns to support Wellingborough foodbank

A Christmas carol service will be returning to Glenvale Park for a third year running, to spread festive cheer in the run up to Christmas.

Run in partnership between Gleneagles Anglican Church and Glenvale Park, the community event will be much bigger and more accessible than previous years and will be held outside Toad Hall Nursery, located at 44 Beaumont Road, on the development.

Everyone is invited and the organisers of the ‘can for a carol’ event are calling on attendees to bring a surplus food item each, in exchange for a night of carols, mulled wine, hot chocolate and festive spirit.

Taking place on Friday 8th December at 7pm, there will be food and drinks vans available from 6:30pm, with the first 100 hot drinks provided as a gift from the Glenvale Park team.

The donated items from the event will be gathered at Glenvale Park’s foodbank collection point, raising much-needed items for Wellingborough Foodbank.

Running from November to January, the drop-off point is located in Toad Hall Nursery’s reception, which will allow residents to donate non-perishable food items, supporting those who might be struggling with bills as a result of the cost-of-living crisis over the winter months.

All food donated will be gifted to the Daylight Centre Charity’s Wellingborough foodbank.

James Bellamy, Trustee of Daylight Centre Fellowship, which runs the foodbank, said: “Wellingborough’s residents are facing a challenging time as we head into winter, and foodbanks are becoming an increasingly vital service to support families and individuals.”

“The support from Glenvale Park LLP, Toad Hall Nursery and Gleneagles Anglican Church will help the most vulnerable community members in Wellingborough whilst spreading a bit of festive cheer in the process!”

Mark Best, Director of Midtown Capital Ltd, managing partner of Glenvale Park LLP said: “There is a strong, growing community spirit here at Glenvale Park; something which we’ve worked hard to deliver over recent years. It’s excellent to see that come to fruition and to see the community come together to help others who might be less fortunate across the town.”

Dawn Airey, Gleneagles Anglican Church’s Vicar, said: “The Church is always looking for ways to aide Wellingborough’s community. The festive period can bring challenges for families struggling to make ends meet, so we’re delighted to work with Glenvale Park and Toad Hall Nursery on this initiative.”

Glenvale Park’s food donation bank is located within the reception of Toad Hall Nursery, on Beaumont Road.