Gone but never forgotten - Walk of love for canine companions comes to Salcey Forest

Salcey Forest has been chosen by Dogs Trust, the UK’s leading dog welfare charity, to play host to a unique national event where dog lovers are being invited to come together to remember and celebrate their four-legged friends.

More than one million dogs die each year, leaving families heartbroken and grieving, yet unlike when a human passes away, there are few resources to help dog owners cope with their loss. In fact, according to new Dogs Trust data, one in ten people feel they have no one to turn to to share their grief around losing a dog.* Dogs Trust, which finds new homes for thousands of dogs every year, is organising its first ever Walk for Our Old Friends (WOOF) in Salcey Forest in the hope that bringing people together to share their cherished memories and the fun times they had with their canine companion will give owners the chance to celebrate the life of their dog and help owners come to terms with their loss.

The 3.5km walk will take place on Sunday 6 October between 4pm and 7pm. As walkers make their way through the forest, there will be moments for pause for remembrance and celebration. The charity will also provide support resources for those participating with a team onsite as well as online information to help people cope with their loss. During the walk, there will be a designated area to leave heartfelt tributes or messages. Samantha Davis, one of the organisers of the event, says: “The love we have for our dogs can be a love like no other, yet there is very little support for people who have experienced pet bereavement. “Our dogs are family members and their loss can be felt as deeply as human loss, with grief often being a very lonely and isolating experience. That’s why we want to walk side by side with dog owners, supporting one another as we acknowledge the joy our dogs bring to us and the huge gap they leave in our lives when they are no longer by our side. “We are delighted to be bringing this first event to the beautiful Salcey Forest and hope dog lovers from across Northamptonshire and beyond join us to support each other. “We hope that as people enjoy the natural beauty and peace of the forest, the walk will be a catalyst for them to talk about the loss of their dogs and how that impacted them. For some people taking part they may be grieving a pet they lost years ago and still miss, and for others their bereavement may be very recent. “Whatever the case, I’m sure there will be tears of sadness but also joy as collectively we remember our dear doggie friends, and of course all four-legged friends are welcome.”

Anyone wanting to join in the walk can register on the Dogs Trust website or, for anyone not able to take part on the day, the charity is encouraging people to organise their own remembrance walks in October with friends and families.

All participants will receive a WOOF branded lanyard with a memory card attached to wear during their walk, which participants in the Salcey Forest event will be able to add to a memory wall at the end of the walk if they wish. Participants will also receive a WOOF branded wildflower coaster containing seeds to plant in their garden or along their dog’s favourite walk. There will also be an online memory wall on the Dogs Trust website where anyone can post their memories of their four-legged friends.

“Dogs Trust continues to face exceptional demand from people who are struggling to look after their beloved dogs and are facing the heartbreaking decision of having to give them up.

“We are constantly developing ways to support dog owners, whether that’s providing training classes or our free Behaviour Support Line, as well as helping dogs find their forever homes. We hope WOOF will become a unique, beautiful annual event which will support dog lovers, helping them cope with their grief and giving them the opportunity to share their happy memories of the good times they had with their amazing canine companions.”

To register and to find out more about how you can raise funds for Dogs Trust which looks after more than 14,000 dogs every year, please go to events.dogstrust.org.uk/woofevent where you will also be able to access an information pack if you wish to organise your own walk.