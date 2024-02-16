GoApe to launch tree top adventure course at new Northamptonshire location next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular high ropes course is set to launch at a new Northamptonshire location next month.

GoApe will open its 37th course at Salcey Forest on March 23 and promises two “exhilarating” high rope adventures ideal for young thrill-seekers.

Treetop Adventure offers an hour of high ropes fun for everyone over 1 metre tall, comprising three loops. The initial low loop helps to improve confidence before loops two and three, suspended high in the canopy, which feature tree-to-tree crossings and obstacles, finishing with a rapid zip wire.

GoApe is set to launch at Salcey Forest soon.

There is also TreeTop Adventure Plus for anyone over the age of six and over 1.2 metres in height. It is one of Go Ape’s first standalone Treetop Adventure Plus courses, separate from Treetop Adventure.

Go Ape managing director, Nick Hall, said: “Our mission has always been to inspire everyone to live life adventurously, and with this newest location, we will continue to deliver amazing experiences to families and children from Northampton and the surrounding areas, as well as schools and groups looking for a challenge in the great outdoors.”

Simon Fowler, forest centre manager at Salcey Forest, added: “We know that our visitors will love having the opportunity to experience our woodlands from up in the tree canopy and along with our walking and cycling trails, play areas and the Gruffalo Party Trail, it is yet another activity that we can offer the people of Northamptonshire for a fantastic day out in the great outdoors.”