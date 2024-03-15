Getting active in Northamptonshire made easier thanks to funding for grassroots sports projects

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Research shows exercising more was the UK’s most common New Year’s resolution for 2024*, and the Government is helping hundreds of thousands more people across the UK keep their resolution and get active by delivering high-quality grassroots sport facilities.

From Belfast to Bracknell, over 1,100 projects are receiving funding that will go towards facilities such as changing rooms, pavilions, state of the art 3G artificial grass pitches, goalposts and floodlights, improving access to sport and physical activity for local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

19 projects in Northamptonshire will benefit from the investment totalling over £339,000, towards projects costing £666,601.

Most Popular

Library picture

In West Northamptonshire, Silverstone Recreational Association, Grange Park Parish Council, as well as grassroots football clubs such as Brackley Athletic, Long Buckby AFC and Weedon Football Club accessed funding for a range of areas such as changing room upgrades, goalposts and grass pitch maintenance equipment. West Northamptonshire’s share of the award across its 8 projects is £285,518.

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader for West Northamptonshire Council said:

“Sports and physical activity are fundamental to our health and wellbeing and we are lucky to have such a great variety of grassroots clubs and initiatives in West Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This funding from Central Government will not only help to upgrade and maintain these high-quality facilities but will ensure they continue to be accessible to all as we continue to grow our reputation as a major sporting destination and welcome large-scale events, including the Women’s Rugby World Cup, to West Northamptonshire.

“We hope initiatives like this will inspire even more people to get involved in sports and look into what is available in their local area.”

In North Northamptonshire, 11 projects have received funding from this round totalling £53,508. Grassroots football clubs such as Higham Town, Kettering Ise Lodge and FC Aztec, have benefitted, as well as community organisations supporting grassroots football such as Wellingborough Old Grammarians Sports Association, Kings Cliffe & Area CSP Limited and Woodford Community and Sports Complex.

Councillor Helen Howell. Deputy Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, and Executive member for Sport, Leisure, Culture and Tourism said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted that our clubs and organisations have received funding. This money is so important to help them to continue their great work engaging people in our local communities in sports, as activity is vital to our physical health as well as wellbeing and mental health.

Funding such as this gives our North Northamptonshire young people the chance to take part in extracurricular exercise, and also means that older residents can continue to remain involved in sports, either through continuing to play, or through supporting. I’d like to take this opportunity to not only congratulate our clubs and organisations, but also thank them for their efforts."

Since 2021, the Government, along with its partners, have helped deliver new facilities or improvements at almost 2,400 sites across the UK aiming to get at least 120,000 more people active, through the £325 million programme. This investment is supporting grassroots clubs up and down the country, including women and girls’ teams.

It also follows the Government and The FA announcing an additional £30 million to build 30 new state of the art 3G pitches and facilities to prioritise women’s and girls’ teams across England, following the Lionesses success at UEFA EURO 2022, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad