Funtopia - 'the big day out for little kids - is returning to Northampton

Funtopia, ‘the BIG day out for little kids’, is coming back to Northampton.

The event will be at a new venue – Delapre Abbey – on June 11 and 12, and August 13 and 14, from 11am to 5pm daily.

A spokeswoman said: “Funtopia is a “fantastic fun-packed event which is specifically designed for under 10s, filled with high energy Inflatables, Sumo Suits, Nerf Wars, Driving School, an under fives area, Circus Skills and more. Many of the activities are suitable for parents to play on.

“Funtopia is unlimited play, so when you've purchased a wristband you can go on any activity as many times as you like - all included in the price. Some activities have height/age restrictions,” the spokeswoman added.

There will also be a food court, independent artisan and trade stalls, kids games and pay-per-go rides.