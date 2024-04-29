Fundraisers at Juniper House Care Home to whip up a treat for Dementia UK’s Time for a Cuppa.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fundraisers at Juniper House Barchester Healthcare to whip up a treat for Dementia UK’s Time for a Cuppa

Juniper house fundraisers will be popping on the kettle and pulling up a chair for Dementia UK’s ‘Time for a Cuppa Fundraiser’ to raise vital funds for the leading cause of death in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

06/05/2024 - This May Juniper House in Brackley will be taking part in Dementia UK’s biggest fundraising event of the year. They’ll be getting together for a piece of cake and a cuppa with residents, colleagues, and family members and raising money to help fund more dementia specialist Admiral Nurses.

Time for cuppa poster

Friends, families, and neighbours can come together to enjoy a cup of tea and a slice of cake in return for a donation to the charity. Every cuppa poured and penny raised will help the charity to grow the number of specialist dementia nurses so more families can access their support.

Someone develops dementia every three minutes in the UK – that’s the time it takes to boil a kettle. Between 1st – 8th May, Dementia UK is encouraging people across the country to get together at home, at work, or in the local community to host a Time for a Cuppa event to help the charity to continue delivering vital support to families with dementia. Over the past 13 years, Time for a Cuppa has helped to fund numerous Admiral Nurse Services to support families with dementia.

Seema Thomas, General Manager at Juniper House says, We are really proud to be taking part in this years’ Time for a Cuppa event, raising crucial funds and awareness for dementia specialist nursing charity Dementia UK. Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses understand the challenges faced by families with dementia; they offer hope to families, so they don’t have to face it alone. This is why we are coming together to make Time for a Cuppa this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By making Time for a Cuppa, you can help ensure no one has to face dementia alone. Sign up for your free Time for a Cuppa fundraising pack at dementiauk.org/timeforacuppa.