'Fun-filled' interactive dinosaur event for children will return to Northampton for second year

An interactive dinosaur experience for children is making a return to Northampton following its success last summer.

'Dinomania' will give little ones the chance to explore a mini-museum with real fossils, replicas and fascinating facts. The exhibit includes items from dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes including the T-Rex, Raptor, full sized Triceratops and Anklyosaurus.

Children will have the opportunity to interact with 'realistic' life-sized model dinosaurs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous shows have been extremely popular with families.

The Dinomania tour came to Northampton High School last August, where it taught children about the prehistoric creatures using animatronics and puppets.

Organiser and business owner, Chris Roberts, launched Dinomania six years ago with just one dinosaur and has since become a hit on social media with its dinosaur related content, accumulating over 1.4 million TikTok followers and 600,000 YouTube subscribers from all over the world.

The event is aimed at children aged three to 12 years old and takes place at Northampton High School in Hardingstone, Northampton on September 3 this year.

There will be two sessions on the day at 11am and 2pm with 200 tickets available per session.

Baby dinosaurs will mingle with the crowds and, for an additional small cost of £5 per family, visitors can have a meet and greet encounter with the dinosaurs at the end of the show.

Tickets cost £15 per person and children aged under two can go free.