Full steam ahead as Northampton Society of Model Engineers get back to business after lockdown

Northampton Society of Model Engineers has over 100 members

Young and old alike were welcomed back to the first public running session of the Northampton Society of Model Engineers Ltd (NSME) earlier this month.

The event - on Sunday August 1 - was the first one since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

Chairman Geoff Watts said: "It was wonderful to see the site alive again with so many smiling faces."

There are two more public running days left of the year on the first Sunday of September and October

On public running days both the elevated and ground level tracks run train services. The trains are pulled by steam, petrol and battery powered model locomotives.

They are run by volunteers from the Northampton Society of Model Engineers has over 100 members.

Tickets are just £1 per ride, the trains run rain or shine, and it is free to come in to the site - based within the grounds of Delpare Abbey in London Road.

Public running days are the first Sunday of the month, between May and October.

Visitors enjoying the ride on the August reopening day

The last two sessions of the year will be on Sunday September 5 and Sunday October 3 between 2 and 5pm.