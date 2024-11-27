Full list of Northampton ‘sleigh stops’ for 2024, where Santa will visit in the month leading up to Christmas

Here is the full list of locations where Santa will be visiting in the run up to Christmas, starting on November 30 and finishing on December 22.

For an impressive two decades, the Rotary Club of Northampton Becket has enabled families to visit Santa who may not be able to otherwise – all while raising money that is donated back into the community.

The group is made up of around 40 people of all ages, who raise funds and volunteer on projects to support good causes. These have included The Lowdown, Marie Curie and The King’s Trust.

You can find out when Santa will be at the different locations below, with specific details about where the sleigh will move within these areas available here.

The Rotary Club of Northampton Becket's Santa sleigh tour will begin on November 30 and finish on December 22. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

A static display of the sleigh, complete with Santa, music and helpers, will be outside Tesco in Mereway between December 13 and 23. He will be available to visit from Monday to Friday and on Sundays.

Cash or card donations can be made while visiting Santa on his journey, but you can also contribute to the online fundraising page here.

Santa and his sleigh will be passing your street on the below dates, with his Rotary helpers collecting money for the local community…

Saturday 30th November: Hunsbury Community Christmas Fayre from 10am until 2pm

This initiative has now been running for an impressive two decades. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Sunday 1st December: Santa Fun Run on the Racecourse

Thursday 5th December: The Duston School’s Christmas Food & Gift Market from 4.30pm until 7.30pm

Thursday 5th December: Upton Meadows Primary School from 5pm until 7pm

Saturday 7th December: Beckets Park from midday until 6pm

Tuesday 10th December: Acre Lane area from 5pm until 7pm

Wednesday 11th December: Moulton Community Centre & village from 5pm until 7pm

Thursday 12th December: Roade from 5pm until 7pm

Friday 13th December: St Luke’s School & Duston Retirement Village from 5.30pm until 7.30pm

Saturday 14th December: Overstone Gate from 5pm until 7pm

Sunday 15th December: Poppyfield Road & Lady Hollow Drive in Wootton from 5pm until 7pm

Monday 16th December: Pineham village from 5pm until 7pm

Tuesday 17th December: Wootton Fields area from 5pm until 7pm

Wednesday 18th December: Obelisk Rise from 5pm until 7pm

Thursday 19th December: Blacky More from 5pm until 7pm

Friday 20th December: Moulton Leys from 5pm until 7pm

Saturday 21st December: Buckton Fields from 4.30pm until 7pm

Sunday 22nd December: Hunsbury Meadows from 4pm until 6pm

As outlined earlier in the story, specific details about where the sleigh will move within these areas in the allocated time slots are available to view online here.

The tour may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other reasons outside of Santa’s control, and time may not always permit the sleigh to complete its route.

For more information, visit the Northampton Rotary Becket’s website here.