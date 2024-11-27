Full list of Northampton ‘sleigh stops’ for 2024, where Santa will visit in the month leading up to Christmas
For an impressive two decades, the Rotary Club of Northampton Becket has enabled families to visit Santa who may not be able to otherwise – all while raising money that is donated back into the community.
The group is made up of around 40 people of all ages, who raise funds and volunteer on projects to support good causes. These have included The Lowdown, Marie Curie and The King’s Trust.
You can find out when Santa will be at the different locations below, with specific details about where the sleigh will move within these areas available here.
A static display of the sleigh, complete with Santa, music and helpers, will be outside Tesco in Mereway between December 13 and 23. He will be available to visit from Monday to Friday and on Sundays.
Cash or card donations can be made while visiting Santa on his journey, but you can also contribute to the online fundraising page here.
Santa and his sleigh will be passing your street on the below dates, with his Rotary helpers collecting money for the local community…
Saturday 30th November: Hunsbury Community Christmas Fayre from 10am until 2pm
Sunday 1st December: Santa Fun Run on the Racecourse
Thursday 5th December: The Duston School’s Christmas Food & Gift Market from 4.30pm until 7.30pm
Thursday 5th December: Upton Meadows Primary School from 5pm until 7pm
Saturday 7th December: Beckets Park from midday until 6pm
Tuesday 10th December: Acre Lane area from 5pm until 7pm
Wednesday 11th December: Moulton Community Centre & village from 5pm until 7pm
Thursday 12th December: Roade from 5pm until 7pm
Friday 13th December: St Luke’s School & Duston Retirement Village from 5.30pm until 7.30pm
Saturday 14th December: Overstone Gate from 5pm until 7pm
Sunday 15th December: Poppyfield Road & Lady Hollow Drive in Wootton from 5pm until 7pm
Monday 16th December: Pineham village from 5pm until 7pm
Tuesday 17th December: Wootton Fields area from 5pm until 7pm
Wednesday 18th December: Obelisk Rise from 5pm until 7pm
Thursday 19th December: Blacky More from 5pm until 7pm
Friday 20th December: Moulton Leys from 5pm until 7pm
Saturday 21st December: Buckton Fields from 4.30pm until 7pm
Sunday 22nd December: Hunsbury Meadows from 4pm until 6pm
As outlined earlier in the story, specific details about where the sleigh will move within these areas in the allocated time slots are available to view online here.
The tour may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other reasons outside of Santa’s control, and time may not always permit the sleigh to complete its route.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.