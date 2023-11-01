Free virtual reality experience day on Thursday
Anyone wanting to find out how Virtual Reality (VR) can improve their health, help train staff, or inspire students in education, should get along to Northampton Central Library on Thursday, 2 November.
- Culture and Heritage – The Compton Verney Art Gallery and Museum demonstrate how they use VR to enhance the experience of their visitors
- Psychotherapies - A team of game developers, VR designers and psychologists from the University have teamed up with St Andrews Healthcare and Cardinal Clinic to improve their treatment options and quality of life using VR and game design
- Health and therapy - VR Therapies is an award-winning social enterprise based in Northampton, dedicated to improving people’s mental health, wellbeing and rehabilitation through innovative, immersive sensory experiences
- Special Educational Needs - Students in West Northants have taken part in a trial which uses VR technology to support them to travel independently to, and from school
- Flight Beyond Sight – Born from the aviation training sector, Flight Beyond Sight has a wealth of training delivery experience developing low-cost solutions to complex training problems
- CardioCrown - envisions a world where patients have the tools they need to achieve their best possible recovery, regardless of their location, income, or access to healthcare facilities