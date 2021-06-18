Free sensory sessions for babies and children with special needs in Northamptonshire this weekend

Sensory sessions taking place in Kettering and Corby this weekend will allow babies and children with special needs to explore the world in sensory ways.

My Sensory Adventures is a Carbon Theatre and Chiral Communities project that aims to help babies and children with complex needs to explore different textures, smells and sights.

The sessions will take place on Sunday, June 20 at Wicksteed Park in Kettering from 10am to 11am and then Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre in Corby from 1pm to 2pm. They will focus on exploring maps through symbols using non-messy and messy as well as taste-safe options. These will be stamping symbols - with taste-safe paint - and drawing symbols in the sand.

Families taking part in My Sensory Adventures hosted by The Carbon Theatre.

Lead sensory practitioner, Natayla Martin, said: "It’s been a delight being able to continue on our journey with My Sensory Adventures!

"These activities, themed around maps and navigation, will give children a chance to play and explore all while delving into some topics they might be learning about at school. I hope that the activities bring some fun to their days and encourage young people to be curious and explore their environment."

The sensory activities and sessions are suited to babies, toddlers, children with special educational needs, children with complex needs, children with profound and multiple learning disabilities and autistic children.

The project is funded by the National Lotter Community Fund, Margaret Giffen Community Fund and Arts Council England.

A sensory activity from My Sensory Adventures.

The Carbon Theatre is additionally working on other projects this summer, including developing a theatre production Sea Girl as a digital interactive experience for the autumn. The development of Sea Girl is supported by Arts Council England, MGCfutures, Stage One and Attenborough Arts Centre.