Free ice skating rink in Northampton park this weekend as part of Christmas lights switch on

A free ice skating rink will be set up in a Northampton park this weekend as part of the Christmas lights switch on.

The ice rink will be available on a first come first served basis on Saturday (November 25) in Becket’s Park.

From 11am to 6pm, anyone will be able to glide around the rink as part of the Christmas festivities. There will also be a variety of skate sizes and skate aids for children.

Posting on Facebook, Northampton Town Council said: “Enjoy ice skating at this year’s Christmas Lights Switch On…in the Park!

“Whether you’re a first timer or seasoned pro – join us on Saturday 25th November at Becket’s Park to take a turn or two around the ice rink – sessions/entry is FREE!

“A large selection of various sized ice skates and skate aids for children will be available.

“From 11am – 6pm, allocation per session will be on a first come, first served basis but there’s plenty going on at the park to keep you entertained while you wait for your go!

“A selection of children’s Fun Fair rides will also be available alongside the ice rink plus Face Painting, Cheeky Elf Balloonists, Winter Wonderland Stiltwalkers and much more!”