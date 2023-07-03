Free holiday camps for a year! Northampton Tennis Club is giving away £1,000 of childcare!
Official "recorded" numbers of sport participation may be on the rise, but in reality sport for children faces a huge uphill battle over the next century. With the increasing popularity and access to highely addictive technology it is too easy for parents to swap sport for gaming or the ipad for their child. And with the increase in artificial foods, sugar and fast food culture it is increasingly difficult to get the energy for childre to motivate themselves to exercise and play sport. With the release of Apple's new headset this is yet another example of the world moving towards a less active and social interactive world. Sport will see a hige drop in grassroot participation, and tennis being one of the most difficult sports will struggle.
Northampton Tennis CIC are running 5 weeks of holiday camps in the summer break for children across 4 venues in Northamptonshire. We are giving away our biggest prize in our 11 years of running camps.
A FREE years worth of camps for your child worth over £1000!
All you need to do is click link and register your entry. It is simple as that.
Get your child into sport, create a healthier habit for them, give them the mental and social tools to achieve and succed with life.