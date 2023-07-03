Free holiday camps for a year! Northampton Tennis Club is giving away £1,000 of childcare!

Official "recorded" numbers of sport participation may be on the rise, but in reality sport for children faces a huge uphill battle over the next century. With the increasing popularity and access to highely addictive technology it is too easy for parents to swap sport for gaming or the ipad for their child. And with the increase in artificial foods, sugar and fast food culture it is increasingly difficult to get the energy for childre to motivate themselves to exercise and play sport. With the release of Apple's new headset this is yet another example of the world moving towards a less active and social interactive world. Sport will see a hige drop in grassroot participation, and tennis being one of the most difficult sports will struggle.