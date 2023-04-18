Free activities in Northampton town centre to celebrate St George's Day this weekend

Northampton Town Council is putting on a range of family-friendly activities to mark St Georges Day on Sunday April 23.

The council has organised entertainment from 10am until 2pm on the day, which will include Morris dancing and a chance to meet St George and a giant dragon puppet.

Councillor Daniel Soan, member of Northampton Town Council's Community Service Committee, said: "As St George's Day celebrates the patron saint of England, we wanted to mark the occasion with an event which will showcase age-old traditions and give people the opportunity to learn more about St George.

Visitors will get the chance to meet a giant dragon puppet in Northampton town centre on St George's Day. Photo: Festive Road.

"This is the first time we've marked St George's Day as a council, and it's also our first event of many free, family focused events we're organising throughout the year."

The day’s events will start at 10am with the raising of the flag and a speech from the Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Dennis Meredith, outside the Guildhall.

From 11am to 12.30pm the Rose and Castle Morris Dancers will perform by the Guildhall steps and St George and the giant dragon puppet will parade through the town centre from outside the Guildhall, to Fish Street and Abington Street.

The nature-based workshop company the Wild Tribe will tell the story of George and the Dragon as well as give children the chance to make their own dragon out of recycled materials in the Guildhall Courtyard.