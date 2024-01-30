Franklin's Gardens named as one of most affordable rugby stadium for fans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following in second is fellow Six Nations stadium Murrayfield, with fans only having to travel 0.1 miles from the nearest public transport station

With the Six Nations 2024 set to begin on the 2nd of February, rugby fever is once again about to grip the nation. But which rugby stadiums offer the best experience for passionate fans?

The team at Betway have analysed 30 stadiums in the UK ranking them on metrics including Google review scores, capacity, accessibility, and overall affordability to determine the best for fans overall.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Juan Augustus of Northampton Saints scores a try during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Northampton Saints and Newcastle Falcons at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on January 27, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images):Saints

Principality Stadium ranks as the best stadium for rugby fans in the UK. It’s home to the Welsh Rugby Union and boasts a capacity of 74,500, making it the third-largest stadium in the Six Nations Championship.

It has the highest Google review score of all UK stadiums at 4.7/5, and has also racked up over 53,000 posts on Instagram. On top of that, the stadium is easily accessible at just 0.2 miles’ walk from the closest train station.

In second place is Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, which is home to the Scottish Rugby Union and will also be participating in the upcoming 2024 Six Nations. Its huge capacity of 67,800 creates a roaring atmosphere that’s hard to beat. It’s also the most convenient stadium for fans travelling via public transport, located just 0.1 miles away from the nearest station, as well as being one of the cheapest with a return trip averaging only £4.

Coventry Building Society Arena rounds off the top three. Its capacity of 32,609 makes for a lively atmosphere, and a trip here is pretty budget friendly, with Coventry boasting one of the cheapest accommodation costs in the country (£60.46) and also the lowest price for a meal at McDonalds (£6.00).

Headingley Stadium in Leeds takes the top spot for value, with an average total cost of £79.26 for attending a game (not including ticket prices). Nearby accommodation costs just £60.46 per night on average, while two one-way trips on public transport and a McMeal at McDonalds both cost just £4.