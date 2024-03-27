Foundation Day and auction aims to raise vital funds for charity

Taking place at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, when Northampton Saints play Saracens, in the Gallagher Premiership, on Friday 29th March, the event will promises to be a memorable occasion. Established in 2018, Northampton Saints Foundation uses the values of rugby and the power of sport to inspire, support and education people across Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes and Ipswich. Their annual event aims to raise awareness and crucial funds, to support young people through their education and social inclusion programmes. Attendees can expect to be greeted with free flags, courtesy of flag sponsor Approved Business Finance, as they enter the stadium. Northampton Saints players will be stationed in the village area, engaging with fans, taking selfies, and signing items in exchange for donations. Visitors are encouraged to contribute to the cause by either dropping change into collection buckets or scanning QR codes for hassle-free donations. Interactive challenges such as 'Guess the balloons', will see attendees estimate the number of balloons loaded into a van for a chance to win an Easter hamper. Additionally, volunteers from Barclays will be running a tombola and fans can aim wet sponges at a staff member in the stocks. Participants can also try their luck in a raffle to win prizes, including a signed Saints shirt and more items, donated by local businesses. Furthermore, an exclusive auction featuring a framed and signed boots donated by Courtney Lawes, offers enthusiasts the opportunity to bid on extraordinary memorabilia and encounters. During the match, Northampton Saints players will wear Foundation-branded warm-up t-shirts and half-time entertainment will feature a game of rugby pong, with three lucky individuals competing for various prizes. For those unable to attend the event, there are several ways to contribute by bidding in the auction, donating via text or online. For more information, visit northamptonsaintsfoundation.org