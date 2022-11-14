Former WWE wrestlers preparing to put up a fight in Towcester for one night only

For one night only, Towcester Leisure Centre will be transformed into a wrestling arena to capture the live atmosphere that you would normally only see on your TV screens – and tickets are selling fast.

For this event you will be treated with the services of former WWE stars Oliver Grey and The East End Butcher Sha Samuels. This is a match that could be a main event at any large arena up and down the country where both wrestlers have appeared many times.

Also featured on the night will be Towcester resident star Brett Haynes. Brett works at the leisure centre. He has a very unique alter ego called Bagheera and this wrestling character will leave some shocked, especially his family and friends that will be attending the event.

WWE Star Oliver Grey

Most Popular

The show will be expected to last for approximately two hours and will be an action packed evening of family entertainment. So whether you want to ‘boo’ or ‘cheer’, bring on your loudest cheers and book tickets.

The show will be raising money and awareness for the charity Kidscape, where part of the proceeds will be going directly.

So, grab yourself some tickets and get down to Towcester Leisure Centre on Saturday November 26. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets are on sale now from £10 by calling 0121 472 6688 or visiting Ticket Sellers.

Advertisement Hide Ad