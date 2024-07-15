Former West End 'Starlight Express' star shares story ahead of Race for Life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex TV and radio presenter, Sophie Hamilton, worked with some of the biggest stars in showbiz and set up her own dance school before she was struck down with rare anal cancer. The brave mum, who underwent a 12-hour pioneering operation to remove a cancer tumour the size of a melon, is bravely sharing her story as she starts Northamptonshire Race For Life on July 14th.

Former West End 'Starlight Express' star who worked with Arlene Phillips and Andrew Lloyd Webber shares 'devastating 'cancer journey to help raise awareness.

L-R Arlene Phillips with Sophie

Sophie (54 ), from Market Harborough, said she is the first person to survive such a drastic and invasive surgery after she was diagnosed with stage four anal cancer in 2018. Before her life-saving operation she said her surgeon sat her down and told her no one had ever survived the procedure before, but remarkable Sophie pulled through, she added: "I had surgery to remove the cancer, which doctors think could have been growing inside me for other 10 years, once they cut out the cancer they took a muscle from my rib and essentially rebuilt me."

There are around 1,600 new anal cancer cases in the UK every year -more than 4 every day (2017-2019) but the devastating disease accounts for less than 1% of all new cancer cases (2017-2019).

Since her initial operation Sophie has had surgery every year for the past six years and spent over year in hospital undergoing further gruelling treatment including numerous stomach surgeries, perforated bowel, permanent stoma, anal cavity removal and lung resection. Her cancer has now spread but this hasn't stopped her from coming up with ideas and plans to raise awareness and raise funds for her appeal 'Yeah But No Butt'! https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/team-soph-yeahbutnobutt

This Sunday (July 14th) Sophie is the VIP starter at this year’s Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at Abington Park Museum, Northamptonshire, she added: ''I am positive, and I am going to kick cancer's arse! “I had about 10 years of treatment in the space of a year, a lump the size of a small melon was removed from my bum and I had to have a colostomy. I've had half my lung removed because tumours were found, and It feels like a miracle that I’m still here. I want to give back as I know life changes with the click of the fingers. I live with cancer, because you can live with cancer and I need to get my story out as I really want to help other people who are on their own cancer journey''.

Sophie as a young dancer

Sophie is calling on her fantastic team of friends and supporters to come together and show their support by sharing her story, donating to her appeal, and fundraising on her behalf. She hopes her appeal will encourage people to face up to any embarrassing bowel issues and seek help as well as raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

The avid campaigner - whose 21-year-old son Ollie is at university -added: "I’m determined not to give up. In fact, I refuse to give up. I’ve been wanting to do Race for Life for years, but I haven’t been well enough but I'm now feeling well enough to start the race and help raise awareness."

Sophie continued: “If I can reach one person and help them recognise the symptoms of anal cancer then that’s what I want to do. It’s a rare cancer and more research is needed to get better treatments and outcomes. I’m still here, even though the odds have been stacked against me from the moment I was first diagnosed. Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would be my life. This is my 5th year and I’m a wee bit tired but I will never give up hope."

Patrick Keely, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Northampton, said:“ Sophie is a remarkable woman who has been through so much but she is still willing to reach out and share her story to help raise awareness and vital funds for research. No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

Starlight Express cast -Sophie R hand side with red hair kneeling down

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Northampton and beyond to join us at Race for Life. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it."

Over the weekend hundreds of people are set to walk, jog or run around Abington Park. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Sophie post surgery

Entries are still open for Race for Life events across the UK.

To enter Race for Life today go to raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.