Former England footballer hosting charity match at Northampton Town Football Club next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former England footballer is hosting a charity match at Northampton Town Football Club next month and is calling on the community to show their support to a worthy cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Bentley, who also played a stint at Tottenham Hotspur during his senior football career until he retired in 2013, is doing his bit for charity on May 11.

David’s team will take on the Inter Legends, which is an organisation that travels around the UK hosting tournaments with ex-professional football players for different charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money raised in May will help Anna Erickson-Hull from Hope in Bulgaria, who independently helps the village of Nadezhda located on a landfill site.

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur footballer David Bentley is hosting a charity match at Northampton Town Football Club next month and is calling on the community to show their support.

David and his wife Kimberley have been following her journey for a while and wanted to show their support.

Through ticket sales, donations and auctioning off signed shirts, David hopes the money will help them build a football pitch in Nadezhda and provide sports equipment to the children who live there.

As parents to four, David and Kimberley feel particularly passionately about helping young people in less fortunate positions across the world and giving them the opportunities their own children are presented with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No child should be living under those conditions,” David told the Chronicle & Echo. “The opportunities that children have in this country that other children don’t have, it touched us.

“This is something we’d like to continue to do moving forward, especially for children around the world and the conditions they are in.”

David spoke of how easy it is to live in a privileged bubble when you live in a country like ours, but says he gained perspective about the difference in conditions while he travelled the world for his football career.

With lots of personal connections and friends in Northampton, as well as having praised the “great stadium and good pitch”, David says the home of the Cobblers is the ideal location for the upcoming charity match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a variety of well-known names lined up to take part and be in attendance – including current and ex-professional footballers, television personalities and influencers with large social media followings – David hopes it will make for a good day for a worthy cause.

For more information on David Bentley’s upcoming charity football match, click here.