A former dairy farm in Northampton will host an artisan market and wreath making class as part of its Christmas schedule.

Elliotts’ Rectory Farm in Kettering Road, Moulton opened up its space to showcase its ‘hospitable nature’ last year.

The owners created a cafe, glamping site and events space and they are now turning their attention to festivities.

Sarah Elliott-Hart in the Brew caravan cafe. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

On the weekend of November 20 to 21, the farm will host an artisan market where local producers and small businesses will be showcased.

Held in the barn, there will be gifts, jewellery, stocking fillers, preserves, meats, cheeses, sweets, cakes, small batch ciders, spirits and wines, as well as handmade Christmas cards and decorations.

Brew Caravan, will also be on site, with barista coffees, festive treats and tipples, as well as a bar and hot food.

Entry is free and dogs and muddy boots are welcome.

Parking is limited and spaces need to be booked in advance (£5 per car).

As well as the market, the farm will also host a wreath and table decoration making workshop on December 3, 4 and 8.

Ann from Bloom In Scents, Great Billing, who is the talent behind the Christmas wreaths at Boughton House, will demonstrate how to make Christmas wreaths and table decorations.

The artist will then be on hand to assist attendees in making their own.

She will be bringing a selection of foliage and materials for participants to pick from.