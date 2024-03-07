Football legend kicks off fifth annual Silverstone Soccer charity event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former England striker appeared in a video on social media supporting the five-a-side tournament, hosted by award-winning vehicle leasing firm Silverstone Leasing.

The popular event, which was first held in 2020, has raised thousands of pounds for its nominated charity partner Cynthia Spencer Hospice since its conception and this year hopes to fundraise more than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silverstone Soccer 2024 will see businesses from across Northamptonshire don their football boots and form a team to compete at the event on Sunday 23rd June at Daventry Town Football Club.

Most Popular

Silverstone Soccer 2023 winners Euro Building and Maintenance

Just 12 teams can compete for the much-coveted winners title, but if you don’t want to play but do want to support, less sporty local companies can still get involved by sponsoring the event.

Sponsorship packages start at just £495 and include your company logo on team shirts and certificates. The whole event will be named after the company that chooses the one platinum level sponsorship opportunity available.

Organiser of the event and Silverstone Leasing sales manager Ryan Bishop said: “In sponsoring the Silverstone Soccer 2024 event, local companies can invest in a fun day of local sport with other businesses and become an integral part of a community focussed, impactful charity event that resonates with our soccer teams, their families and the broader local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to be back for the fifth consecutive year and to have the support not only of soccer superstar Michael Owen but also of our incredible community. Join us in creating lasting memories, making a difference in a cause that truly matters and showcasing your brand as a supporter of excellence and community spirit.”

Nina Gandy, corporate partnerships fundraiser at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, said: “A fabulous five years of fundraising from Silverstone Soccer has already collected thousands of pounds for the hospice and we wholly appreciate all the hard work that Ryan, Scott and the team put into this popular event.

“Having the backing of England legend Michael Owen this time around has been fantastic and I hope that his call out to local businesses will encourage them to compete or sponsor or simply come along and support on the day. There are a number of ways you can get involved which is a brilliant example for our recently launched Make A Difference, Your Way campaign, highlighting how people can contribute to the cause and back the charity, in a way that resonates with them.

“Our hospice supports so many local people living with a life limiting illness and their families through our invaluable services and we are grateful to Silverstone Leasing for choosing us as their charity partner.”