Five Northamptonshire charities receive boost from popular farm park attraction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mini Meadows Farm in Northamptonshire have joined up with five charities from across the region to provide complimentary tickets to their upcoming Family Fun Weekend which takes place on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th August.

A popular family attraction has guaranteed that this summer is set to be a memorable one for disadvantaged individuals from across the region after hosting their largest ever community giveaway.

Mini Meadows Farm in Northamptonshire have joined up with five charities from across the region to provide complimentary tickets to their upcoming Family Fun Weekend which takes place on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular farm park asked their social media community to nominate suitable recipients of complimentary tickets, with over one hundred nominations being received in total.

Mini Meadows Farm owner Ben Barraclough said giving away tickets was the 'right thing to do.'

The attraction whittled down the comprehensive list of nominees to five good causes, all receiving twenty tickets each for their service users and staff. The charities receiving the tickets were Northamptonshire Down Syndrome Group, Harry’s Pals, Home Start, Menphys, and En-Fold Autism Support.

Those visiting the Family Fun Weekend will be able to enjoy the farm park’s regular highlights including piglets and baby goats alongside carnival style stalls with activities such as a ‘coconut-shy’, ‘splat the rat’ and ‘hook a duck’. There will also be foam parties taking place at 11am and 2pm, with a special menu also available in the attraction’s Beehive Cafe.

Ben Barraclough, owner of Mini Meadows Farm said, “We’re always happy to give back to the community when we can and donating tickets to the good causes which are valued by our loyal guests and social media followers felt like the right thing to do. It was humbling to see how supportive the final five good causes had been to the Northamptonshire and South Leicestershire community. We can’t wait to welcome the guests of the charities and our usual visitors this weekend for what is planned to be an action packed itinerary of events.”