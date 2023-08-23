First major fundraiser for four years, St Christopher's fete in Northampton was a great success

The Fete was opened by BBC Radio Northampton's Martin Heath and was attended by several hundred people. There was a selection of stalls from a raffle with twelve high value prizes including donations from Earl Spencer, Royal & Derngate, Northampton Saints, and Carmela's Kitchen.

Amongst the stalls was a Wartime Display, abstract acrylic jewellery, jam jar and bottle tombolas and a craft stall.

St. Christopher's "dipped their toe in the water" at this Fete with their first ever Art Exhibition. There were 42 exhibits from residents, friends, and invited guests showing a wide range and types of art, which all received some very glowing comments from visitors to the exhibition.

Entertainment came from Terry Smith & His Music, Jig Dance Academy and St. Christopher's Singers, comprising residents, family members and volunteers, conducted by Hilary Dolan with Tim Dolan accompanying.

A spokesman for the Home said, "We are absolutely delighted by the response to the our first major fundraiser for four years, we actually feel as though we are back in the community again".

"We owe huge thanks to all those who donated prizes for our raffle, all those who came and supported the event and not least our own Volunteers and Staff".