Finley’s Feb 100km fundraiser for Diabetes.co.uk

My mum was due to run the London marathon in April for Diabetes UK but sadly due to various reasons she has to pull out. She has had Diabetes since she was 10 and had to struggle for so many years.

I am going to run 100km in February to raise money for Diabetes UK. Compared to everything she has gone through this is the least I can do.I want to make a difference to help other people with Diabetes.

Local lad runs for Charity.

