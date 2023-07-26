News you can trust since 1931
Festival of Cycling returns for 8th year with three new routes

Race Harborough are delighted to announce the return of their Festival of Cycling for an 8th year on Sunday, 8th October.
By Race HarboroughContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read

With ride HQ located at Marston Lodge, near Market Harborough, there are three distance options available.

Newly designed 100k and 50k road routes perfectly complement a newly designed 70k off-road option suitable for cross and MTB. All routes take in the beautiful countryside, rolling roads and tracks through South Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.

Mary Pearson, owner of Race Harborough, said: “We’re really pleased to have opened entries for the Festival of Cycling this week. It’s a great event, set in wonderful countryside, and we have brand new routes across all distances this year.

Cyclists make their way from Marston Lodge at the Festival of Cycling
Cyclists make their way from Marston Lodge at the Festival of Cycling
    “We’re very grateful for the support of a number of local riders who have researched, ridden, and shaped the routes that we’re sure will prove very popular with riders of all abilities.

    “In addition to the halfway feed station at Lubenham VIllage Hall, that provides a variety of hot and cold sweet and savoury snacks for the riders, there’s also a hot meal provided at the finish, free event photos, and a bespoke commemorative medal for each rider.”

    Entries for the 2023 Festival of Cycling are open now at https://raceharborough.co.uk/cycling/

