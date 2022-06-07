A Father’s Day shopping centre fundraising event will support a Northampton charity that helps young people with cancer.

‘One Great Dad’ will take place in Weston Favell Shopping Centre on Father’s Day (June 19) and will raise funds for BacZac His Legacy, as well as the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity.

The fundraiser is centred around the centre’s ‘One Great Day’ event and shoppers will be able to show off their driving skills but in a “tiny way”. The fundraiser includes an obstacle course of cones and bridges for a remote controlled car.

The event will raise funds for BacZac His Legacy set up after Zac Forskitt (pictured above) died at the age of 20.

To win, those taking part must drive the car from A to B in the quickest time. There are prizes to be won throughout the day and a grand prize will be awarded to the person who reaches the top of the leaderboard. To enter, people will be asked to donate a minimum of £1.

Zoë Butler marketing manager at Weston Favell Shopping said: “We have chosen to support BacZac His Legacy, along with the national Great Ormond Street Hospital, as they are a local charity with an amazing following.

“We have had lots of requests to help fundraise for them in the past and we thought this would be a great opportunity to help raise some money in memory of Zac.”

In November 2017, BacZac His Legacy was set up in memory of 20-year-old Zac Forskitt, who died after being diagnosed with a rare form of testicular cancer and a rare subtype of leukaemia.

The event will take place on June 18.

Zac’s dad, Jason Forskitt, added: “We hope everyone will get behind this event as without the support of the public we would not be able to continue offering our support and continue Zac’s legacy.

“This year we are on a mission to purchase a holiday home which will provide a much-needed break and time away for young people with cancer and their families.”