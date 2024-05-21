Farm Park team proving around the clock care to orphan piglets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dedicated team of farm park assistants at Mini Meadows Farm in Northamptonshire are providing around the clock care to a litter of Kune Kune piglets that were rejected by their mother. The five piglets were born on Tuesday 14th May, but it quickly became apparent that the mother pig was unable to feed them by herself.

Facing a difficult decision, the farm park team have decided to try and hand rear the piglets. The farm team have been providing twenty-four-hour care to ensure that the piglets receive the correct amount of milk. Following a week of uncertainty, the piglets are going from strength to strength and are now on view to the public.

Kune Kune pigs are originally from New Zealand and are one of the world’s smallest domesticated pigs. They have become a popular choice as a pet pig for hobby keepers.

The public can see the piglets being hand fed every day.

“When a mother animal doesn’t know how to respond to her new litter, it leaves us with a really difficult decision to make. I was so proud of the team for stepping in to save the little piglets and their dedication to our new arrivals has been phenomenal. It’s been heartwarming to see the piglets going from strength to strength, but there is still a lot of work to be done by the team as the piglets won’t wean for quite a few more weeks yet.” said Mini Meadows Farm owner, Ben Barraclough.