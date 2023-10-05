‘Fangtastic’ free interactive trail to be Halloween highlight in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The free interactive trail, delivered by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District via the LoyalFree smartphone app, tells the story of the forgetful witch Wanda and her beloved cat Wicca. Wicca is missing and to find her, Wanda must create a potion - but Wanda’s potion cupboard is bare.

The digital app invites participants to move around the trail, checking in at each location to reveal and collect the potion ingredients. As participants follow the trail, scanning the QR codes at each spooky location, they will be entered into a prize draw to win a prize. The more QR codes scanned, the more chance you have of winning.

The trail will be available from Friday, 20th October to Friday, 3rd November.

The Halloween Hunt takes place in Northampton town centre from Friday, 20th October

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with LoyalFree to bring another augmented reality trail to the town centre.

“Previous trails have proven extremely popular, bringing in extra footfall into our town centre and encouraging families to visit businesses that they previously were not aware of, opening their eyes to some of the exceptional retailers we have here in Northampton.”

The trail brings the story to life with a mixture of video and augmented reality. Participants can expect to see floating potion ingredients appear magically in front of them when using their smartphone camera.

LoyalFree’s Partnerships Manager, Alison Woodhouse, said: “This technology is cutting edge and offers a tremendous opportunity for local promotion. These trails, offered free of charge, promise a fun day out for families, merging exploration with entertainment. We eagerly invite local residents and visitors alike to immerse themselves in this innovative experience, potentially uncovering hidden gems and businesses in the area that they might have otherwise overlooked.”