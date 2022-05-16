Fancy playing bowls? Here's your chance with open day at Northampton Express Bowls Club

Northampton Express Bowls Club is taking part in Bowls England’s Big Bowls Weekend later this week.

The event, on Sunday May 29 from 10am to 4pm, is free to attend and is at the Bowling Green, Duston Sports Centre, Cotswold Avenue, NN5 6EX.

This is a free of charge event, and is a great opportunity to discover more about the game of bowls and to see what Northampton Express Bowls Club has to offer.

File picture of Northampton Express Bowls Club

A spokesperson said: “Bowls has a great community spirit and has lots to offer anyone of all ages, ability and experience. Bowls offers a friendly and welcoming setting and is a great opportunity for anyone seeking a new interest or companionship.

"This is a great opportunity for anyone to join a new club, where members can get as involved as they wish. This can be anything from a social to competitive.”